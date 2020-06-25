UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet To Discuss Subsidies To Credit Organizations To Make Up For COVID Losses

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian government will discuss the allocation of funds by the Economic Development Ministry to provide subsidies to Russian credit organizations for the reimbursement of shortfalls in their income on loans issued to businesses in 2020, the cabinet reported.

"On amendments to the resolution of the Russian government of May 16 No. 1286-r in order to provide to the Russian Economic Development Ministry in 2020 from the Reserve Fund of the Government of the Russian Federation additional budgetary allocations to provide subsidies from the Federal budget to Russian credit organizations to compensate for the shortfalls in their income on loans issued in 2020 to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to resume their activities," it said.

The draft resolution was prepared as part of the implementation of measures to ensure the development of the economy in conditions of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread and is aimed at ensuring the provision of subsidies to Russian credit organizations to compensate for the shortfalls in income from loans issued to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in 2020 for urgent needs to support and maintain employment.

