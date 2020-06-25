UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet To Discuss Support Of Medical Workers Who Help COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Support of Medical Workers Who Help COVID-19 Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian government will discuss the allocation of funds to the Health Ministry for financial support of medical workers involved in providing medical care to citizens who have the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and people running the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, the cabinet said.

"On the allocation from the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2020 of budgetary funds to the Russian Health Ministry to provide other inter-budgetary transfers from the Federal budget to the budgets of Russia's constituent entities for co-financing... expenditure obligations of Russian constituent entities arising from incentive payments for special working conditions and additional burden for medical workers providing medical care to citizens with the new coronavirus infection, and people at risk of contracting it, as well as distribution of these.

.. transfers to the budgets of Russia's constituent entities," it said.

The adoption of the draft resolution will ensure the implementation of financial support for medical workers involved in the provision of medical care to COVID-19-infected nationals and people at risk.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 606,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 8,500. More than 368,000 people (about 61 percent of the country's total case tally) have recovered.

