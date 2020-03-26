UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:00 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Transport Strategy Until 2035 on Thursday - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss the country's transport strategy until 2035, the cabinet's press service said in a statement.

"The following issues are to be considered at the meeting... on the draft transport strategy of the Russian Federation for the period until 2035," the statement said.

The draft has been submitted by the Russian Transport Ministry.

The implementation of the strategy will contribute to ensuring the cohesion of Russian territories, cost-effective transportation of goods, accessibility, quality and safety of transport services for the population, as well as the integration of the Russian transport system into international transport corridors, the cabinet said.

