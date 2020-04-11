UrduPoint.com
Russian Capital Poised To Bring COVID-19 Testing Time To Under 24 Hours - Mayor

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the COVID-19 testing process in the city would aim to be conducted 24 hours the longest to ensure timely response and information sharing across Russia within a unified database

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the COVID-19 testing process in the city would aim to be conducted 24 hours the longest to ensure timely response and information sharing across Russia within a unified database.

"There has been an order to test as fast as possible, within 24 hours. The time it takes to diagnose #covid19 is critically important for prescribing the right treatment. The results of laboratory tests are digitized and submitted to a unified system EMIAS [United Medical Information and Analytical System of Moscow]," Sobyanin said on his VK social media page.

