Russian Capital Preparing To Set Up Temporary Hospitals With 10,000 Beds - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Russian Capital Preparing to Set Up Temporary Hospitals With 10,000 Beds - Mayor

The Moscow city authorities have decided to begin preparations for setting up temporary hospitals comprising a total of 10,000 beds in which COVID-19 patients will be placed for aftercare, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Moscow city authorities have decided to begin preparations for setting up temporary hospitals comprising a total of 10,000 beds in which COVID-19 patients will be placed for aftercare, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"We also decided that we would place patients for aftercare in temporary hospitals that are under construction at main clinical institutions.

In addition, we have decided on preparatory work for the deployment of temporary hospitals with 10,000 beds," Sobyanin wrote on the VK social network.

The mayor added that the list of the facilities is yet to be finalized and their use would depend on the dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Moscow has registered 50,646 cases of the disease, with 2,220 of them being recorded over the past day. Among the confirmed cases, 45,490 are active. Meanwhile, 4,610 patients have recovered and 546 others have died.

