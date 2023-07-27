Russian Capital Sees Rainiest July 26 Since in Almost 130 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian capital has experienced the wettest July 26 since the late 19th century, logging up to 46 millimeters (1.8 inches) of rain, the city authorities said.

"Meteorological data suggests that the capital saw the most rainfall today since the end of the 19th century," the Moscow administration said on social media.

The previous daily record of 42.5mm was logged on July 26, 1894.

The amount of rainfall varied from neighborhood to neighborhood, Mikhail Leus of Moscow's Fobos weather center said. Some of the heaviest rainfall was recorded in the southwest, while the north was the driest.

Meteorologists predict that more torrential rain will come in the next few days. Moscow authorities say they would maintain a heightened level of preparedness.