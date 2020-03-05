UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Capital Tightens Protective Measures Against COVID-19 Spread - Mayor's Decree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Capital Tightens Protective Measures Against COVID-19 Spread - Mayor's Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered to introduce a high- readiness regime in the Russian capital due to the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection, according to a decree published on the portal of the city government on Thursday.

"In connection with the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection ... introduce a high-readiness regime on the territory of the city of Moscow," the decree says.

According to the document, the citizens, who visited countries and territories where cases of COVID-19 infection had been registered, should report their return to Russia.

"To oblige citizens arriving from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, the Italian Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Spain, as well as other states with an unfavorable situation with the spread of a new coronavirus infection to ensure self-isolation at home for a period of 14 days from the date of return to the Russian Federation," the document says.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia China Germany Spain From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE healthcare systems are equipped to handle COVI ..

15 minutes ago

Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria Interna ..

16 minutes ago

Leading Arab social media influencers inspire yout ..

16 minutes ago

Arab countries fighting fierce e-war, ministers ag ..

16 minutes ago

Global leaders at IGCF 2020: Government communicat ..

16 minutes ago

Merit, transparency crucial for development of sec ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.