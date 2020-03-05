MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered to introduce a high- readiness regime in the Russian capital due to the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection, according to a decree published on the portal of the city government on Thursday.

"In connection with the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection ... introduce a high-readiness regime on the territory of the city of Moscow," the decree says.

According to the document, the citizens, who visited countries and territories where cases of COVID-19 infection had been registered, should report their return to Russia.

"To oblige citizens arriving from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, the Italian Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Spain, as well as other states with an unfavorable situation with the spread of a new coronavirus infection to ensure self-isolation at home for a period of 14 days from the date of return to the Russian Federation," the document says.