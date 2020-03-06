MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered to introduce a high- readiness regime in the Russian capital due to the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, according to a decree published on the portal of the city government on Thursday.

"In connection with the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection ... introduce a high-readiness regime on the territory of the city of Moscow," the decree says.

According to the document, the citizens, who visited countries and territories where cases of COVID-19 infection had been registered, should report their return to Russia.

"To oblige citizens arriving from the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, the Italian Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Spain, as well as other states with an unfavorable situation with the spread of a new coronavirus infection to ensure self-isolation at home for a period of 14 days from the date of return to the Russian Federation," the document says.

Sobyanin instructed Andrei Bochkarev, the deputy mayor for urban planning and construction, to work on creating an infectious hospital. A corresponding decree has been published on the portal of the mayor and the city government.

Sobyanin said on his personal website that he would inform Muscovites in detail about the situation and events held against the backdrop of the spread of the coronavirus in the world.

It is impossible to completely close the borders, so Moscow is unlikely to be able to avoid new cases of coronavirus, Sobyanin said.

"We all see the difficulties a number of countries, including in Europe, are facing now. Obviously, it is impossible to completely close the borders. Thousands of people from all over the world fly to Moscow every day. Our city is the country's main transport hub handling half of air and railway passenger traffic. Therefore, Moscow is unlikely to be able to avoid new cases of the disease," Sobyanin said.

The activities of critical industries in Moscow cannot be limited in connection with the coronavirus, since millions of people work in them, and this will damage the economy, he said.

Moscow can avoid mass spread of coronavirus thanks to the efforts of the operational headquarters and Rospotrebnadzor, the situation with coronavirus in Moscow is relatively calm, Sobyanin said, adding that there is just one coronavirus case registered in Moscow to date.