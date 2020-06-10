UrduPoint.com
Russian Capital's Capacity For PCR Testing For COVID-19 Grows Tenfold - Mayor

Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

The capacity for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect the coronavirus infection has seen a tenfold increase in the Russian capital since the beginning of the mitigation measures, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The capacity for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect the coronavirus infection has seen a tenfold increase in the Russian capital since the beginning of the mitigation measures, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday.

"Compared to when we started work [to curb spread of coronavirus], the volume of PCR testing has grown 10 times at the present stage," Sobyanin said at a session of the Russian coronavirus response center.

Although Moscow remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, health systems and testing capacity were not overwhelmed at any point due to the timely ramping up of capacities across the board.

