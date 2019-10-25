Russian, CAR Military Mulling Over Cooperation on Possible Military Base -CAR President

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:44 PM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The defense ministries of Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) are looking into further cooperation, including the possibility of setting up a Russian military base in the African country, car President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We continue the work in this framework between our defense ministry and the Russian defense ministry to look into the possibility of cooperation," when asked whether negotiations on a Russian military base in the republic were underway.