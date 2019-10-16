'Russian Card' Likely to Be Played in US Election Campaign - Ryabkov

The "Russian card" is likely to be played in the US election campaign, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The " Russian card" is likely to be played in the US election campaign, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"I think this is almost inevitable.

Some say that in principle there is no reason to continue the plot, which has been played dozens of times in America and does not add ratings to anyone," Ryabkov said.

"However, I believe that the general 'negative'... approach to what is happening in politics of today's Russia, which line it is pursuing in international affairs, has become an integral part of the self-awareness of many American figures, has ingrained itself in the fabric of what is happening in today's Washington," he said in response to a relevant question.