Russian Cargo Ship Sinks Off Turkish Coast, Rescue Operation Underway - Governor

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) A Russian-flagged dry cargo vessel has sunk off Turkey's Black Sea coast, with an operation underway to rescue 15 crew members, the governor of the Turkish province of Bartin said on Sunday.

"In the Inkumu area of our province, a Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sank.

We are launching a rescue operation for 15 crew members who are in three lifeboats. We have no information about deaths yet," Sinan Guner said, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The rescue operation is complicated by adverse weather conditions, the official added.