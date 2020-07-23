UrduPoint.com
Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-15 Docks To ISS - Roscosmos

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-15 Docks to ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-15 docked to the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the fifth spacecraft to reach the ISS via an ultrafast scheme in less than four hours.

The flight is being broadcast by Roscosmos.

The spacecraft delivered 600 kilograms of fuel and gases, as well as 1.5 tonnes of other cargo ” equipment for onboard control and life support systems, stuff for experiments, sanitary and hygienic materials, clothing and medicines, standard food rations and 420 liters of water.

