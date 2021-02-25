UrduPoint.com
Russian Carrier Rocket May Be Decorated With Symbols Of Nizhny Novgorod In 2021 - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:30 AM

Russian Carrier Rocket May Be Decorated With Symbols of Nizhny Novgorod in 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) One of the Russian carrier rockets that will be launched in 2021 may be decorated with the symbols of Nizhny Novgorod, which is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"During the last week's meeting between Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin and Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin, the parties reached a preliminary agreement to decorate one of the rockets that will be launched in 2021 with the symbols of Nizhny Novgorod," the source said.

Rogozin also invited the leadership of the Nizhny Novgorod Region to visit the launch of this rocket.

In August 2020, the Roscosmos CEO voiced an idea to decorate rockets with traditional Russian symbols to promote intra-Russian tourism.

