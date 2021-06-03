UrduPoint.com
Russian Carrier S7 Received Permit From German Authorities To Operate Flights To Germany

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russian carrier S7 received permission from the German authorities to operate flights to Germany, the company's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"S7 Airlines has received permission from the German authorities to operate flights, flights to Germany will be carried out in a planned manner," she said.

On Tuesday, S7 canceled flights to Berlin and back due to lack of permission from the German authorities.

A representative of German airline Lufthansa told Sputnik that the company had canceled flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back on Wednesday, saying that this is a one-time incident. Aeroflot canceled flights to Frankfurt and Munich, which were due to take place on Wednesday, as well as return flights. Later, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Alexander Neradko, said that the problem with the cancellation of flights between the Russia and Germany had been resolved.

