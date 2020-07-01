UrduPoint.com
Russian CEC Records No Grave Violations During Constitutional Vote - Chairwoman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:25 PM

Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said that no grave violations that would require special session of the commission had been detected during the constitutional vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said that no grave violations that would require special session of the commission had been detected during the constitutional vote.

"There have been no serious violations over these days. I have checked that there was not a single serious violation that would require a meeting of the CEC working group and the CEC itself, so far," Pamfilova said at the CEC information center.

According to the chairwoman, the CEC has received a minimum number of appeals regarding violations.

