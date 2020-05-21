Russian, Central Asian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Afghanistan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan in a video conference on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In the talks with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

"The sides conducted a useful overview of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including those using the capabilities of the Commonwealth of Independent States and other international integration associations.

The participants paid attention to Russia's contribution to this and measures to create favorable conditions for citizens of the countries of the region to stay on Russian territory [amid the pandemic]," the ministry said.

The Russian side, on its part, thanked these countries for their mutual support during "this difficult period for the whole world," according to the statement.

The deputy ministers also exchanged their assessments of the situation in neighboring Afghanistan and reviewed their approaches to ensuring regional stability, security and development.