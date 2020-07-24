UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate Over Virus Impact

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key rate by 0.25 points to 4.25 percent -- its lowest in recent history -- to speed economic recovery after coronavirus lockdowns

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key rate by 0.25 points to 4.25 percent -- its lowest in recent history -- to speed economic recovery after coronavirus lockdowns.

The bank cited fears of "considerable" disinflationary pressures stemming from global virus restrictions in a statement announcing the cut.

"The recovery of the global and Russian economies will be gradual" even though easing restrictions have revived economic activity, the bank said.

It predicted that inflation could fall below the target 4.0 percent in 2021 to between 3.5 and 4.0 percent before stabilising around 4.0 percent later on.

It said inflation had increased slightly in June to an annualised 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in May.

After GDP growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the economy was hit by a "asteep decline in domestic and external demand," the bank noted in its statement.

