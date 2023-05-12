UrduPoint.com

Russian Central Bank Drafting Bill Allowing Foreign Bank Branches - Deputy Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Russian Central Bank Drafting Bill Allowing Foreign Bank Branches - Deputy Governor

The Bank of Russia is working on a bill that will allow foreign lenders to open branches in the country, Deputy Governor Alexey Guznov said at a forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Bank of Russia is working on a bill that will allow foreign lenders to open branches in the country, Deputy Governor Alexey Guznov said at a forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Friday.

"It is being worked out.

Discussions and internal coordination are underway," Guznov said on the sidelines of the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum in Russia.

Russia's central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said in February that the Bank of Russia approved of the proposal to allow foreign banks to open branches in Russia and conduct transactions without offering deposit services.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Bank St. Petersburg February

Recent Stories

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between ..

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between Gaza and Israel - Global Affai ..

44 minutes ago
 Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug ..

Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug 31

44 minutes ago
 ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

44 minutes ago
 DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

44 minutes ago
 Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy se ..

Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy seals

44 minutes ago
 Slovak President Announces Make-Up of New Interim ..

Slovak President Announces Make-Up of New Interim Cabinet - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.