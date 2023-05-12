Russian Central Bank Drafting Bill Allowing Foreign Bank Branches - Deputy Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Bank of Russia is working on a bill that will allow foreign lenders to open branches in the country, Deputy Governor Alexey Guznov said at a forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Friday.

"It is being worked out.

Discussions and internal coordination are underway," Guznov said on the sidelines of the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum in Russia.

Russia's central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said in February that the Bank of Russia approved of the proposal to allow foreign banks to open branches in Russia and conduct transactions without offering deposit services.