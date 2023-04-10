Close
Russian Central Bank Explains Ruble's Weakening By Decrease In Export Earnings

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The current weakening of the Russian national currency, ruble, is due to the fact that the country's export earnings are on the bottom node of their normal curve and will soon recover, Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said on Monday.

The exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar jumped from 67.1 on January 13 to 83.5 on Friday, marking the Russian currency's lowest rate since last April.

"Export earnings have indeed decreased and this is due to the fact that export earnings follow sales volumes and sales prices with some lag. We ship goods today and export earnings for them come in one and a half, two or three months," Zabotkin said, adding that the weakening of the exchange rate "is the result of the fact that we are now passing the bottom point in terms of export earnings due to their decrease at the beginning of the year.

Export earnings today reflect the situation on the market of late December - early January, the official said.

"After we pass a certain low point associated with the introduction of the cap on petroleum products, which happened in February, the export earnings will begin to recover," Zabotkin noted.

After Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, the Group of Seven major economies, the European Union, and Australia imposed a price cap on Russian oil traded on the international market. The regulation took effect on December 5. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree effective February 1 that banned oil and petroleum sales to countries that directly or indirectly enforced the price cap.

