Russian Central Bank Head Says 41% Of Russian Exports Paid In Rubles As Of April

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The transition process to national currencies in trade continues and already 41% of Russian exports were paid in rubles as of April, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"There is a transition to payments mostly in national currencies, including in rubles, according to data for April, 41% of our exports are already paid in rubles," Nabiullina told reporters.

Additionally, exporters in Russia sold 78% of foreign exchange earnings in January-April, Nabiullina said, noting that the share of payments for imports to Russia in rubles and other national currencies is growing, but more slowly than for exports.

