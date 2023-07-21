Russian Central Bank Improves 2023 GDP Dynamics Forecast, Expects at 1.5-2.5%

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it had upgraded its forecast for the GDP dynamics in 2023 and now expects it in the range of 1.5-2.5% instead of the previous 0.5-2%.

"Taking into consideration new data on the changes in economic activity in the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia forecasts that the GDP growth rate will be 1.

5-2.5% in 2023, 0.5-2.5% in 2024, 1.0-2.0% in 2025, and 1.5-2.5% in 2026," the regulator said in a statement.