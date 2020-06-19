Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Rate by 1 Percentage Point to 4.5%

The Bank of Russia said Friday it had decided to lower the key rate by 1 percentage point to 4.5 percent to offset potential risks to inflation target

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Bank of Russia said Friday it had decided to lower the key rate by 1 percentage point to 4.5 percent to offset potential risks to inflation target.

"On 19 June 2020, the Bank of Russia decided to cut the key rate by 100 bp to 4.50% per annum," the bank said in a press release.

With this decision, the financial regulator wants to maintain the inflation close to 4 percent target.

"According to preliminary data as of 15 June, annual consumer price growth rate was around 3.1%. In the coming months, consumer price dynamics will be additionally contained by the strengthening of the ruble observed in May early June on the back of stabilising global financial markets and growing oil prices. Current monthly annualised inflation will continue to decline," the bank said.

The Bank of Russian has maintained its forecast of the GDP decrease of 4-6 percent in 2020.