Russian Central Bank Registers About 100 Cyberattacks Against Banks In January-March

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The Bank of Russia registered about 100 cyberattacks against financial institutions in the first quarter of 2023 and their frequency does not appear to be decreasing, the bank's director of information security, Vadim Uvarov, said on Wednesday

"According to preliminary data, the frequency of cyberattacks remains steadily high in the first quarter of this year. We have already recorded about 100 DDoS-attacks on credit and finance organizations," Uvarov said during a data security forum in the Russian city of Astrakhan.

On Tuesday, the founder of the Qrator Labs digital security company, Alexander Lyamin, predicted that Russian banks should brace for more cyberattacks in the long-run, probably years.

In March, several Russian banks, namely Uralsib, Rosbank and Ak Bars Bank, said they suffered an increased number of cyberattacks but managed to repel all of them.

Also in March, the head of the web application firewall and Anti-DDoS direction of the Rostelecom-Solar company, Alexey Pashkov, said that the number of cyberattacks on Russian banks in the first quarter of 2023 has increased by one third compared with 2022. One of the banks, which is among Russia's top ten largest, suffered the biggest cyberattack two years in a row, he said.

