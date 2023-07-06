Open Menu

Russian Central Bank Says Real GDP At End Of 2023 To Be Close To Level Of 2021

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

There is a possibility that Russia's real GDP at the end of the year will be close to the level of 2021, Russian Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) There is a possibility that Russia's real GDP at the end of the year will be close to the level of 2021, Russian Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said on Thursday.

"According to the latest data from Rosstat, the decline in GDP was -2.

1% last year, the forecast range was 0.5-2%. This approximately brings GDP to the constant level of 2021 ... if the result is in the upper part of the April range, then in fact, by the end of 2023, the real GDP will be close to what it was in 2021," Zabotkin told reporters.

