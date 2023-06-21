Russian Central Bank Voices Concern About Mortgages 'Pumped Up' With Preferential Programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Bank of Russia is concerned about the large volumes of mortgages that were "pumped up" with preferential and "pseudo-preferential programs," Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday, adding that the regulator is already taking measures to improve the situation.

In 2021, Russian banks issued record volumes of mortgages totaling 5.8 trillion rubles ($69 billion). Last year, the volume of mortgages reached 4.8 trillion rubles.

"From the point of view of possible internal imbalances, we are concerned about the mortgage, which was pumped up with preferential and pseudo-preferential programs," Nabiullina said during a meeting of the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Nabiullina noted that now, with the help of regulatory measures, the Bank of Russia is limiting the pace at which mortgages with a low initial payment are issued.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, the cost of a mortgage in Russia may rise by 13-17% this year. Now the regulator is taking measures to limit high-risk lending.

In 2020, Russia introduced temporary preferential mortgages at 6.5% for new buildings after housing demand decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2022, the Bank of Russia introduced prohibitive mortgage surcharges on housing under construction with an initial payment of less than 10%, claiming that such mechanisms distort market prices and create imbalances.