Russian Central Bank Waves Fees on Money Transfers Up to $1,250 Monthly Using Phone Number

(@FahadShabbir)

Banks in Russia will let clients with Russian citizenship to transfer up to 100,000 rubles ($1,250) per month using their phone number as identifier free of charge effective May 1, the Russian Central Bank said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Banks in Russia will let clients with Russian citizenship to transfer up to 100,000 rubles ($1,250) per month using their phone number as identifier free of charge effective May 1, the Russian Central Bank said in a statement on Friday.

"In order to provide citizens with an opportunity to freely and seamlessly make transfers between individual clients, the Bank of Russia sets the limit value of fees charged by banks on transfers between individual clients from May 1, 2020, namely transfers via the Faster Payments System (FPS) up to 100,000 rubles per month should be carried out by banks free of charge," the statement read.

With regard to transfers over 100,000 rubles, the central bank set the maximum allowed fee on 0.5 percent but no more than 1,500 rubles.

According to the statement, the bank is also considering to set a maximum allowed limit on fees charged for purchases on the internet paid for by cards.