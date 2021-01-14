Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Moves to Telegram From WhatsApp

Ella Pamfilova, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman, on Thursday announced switching messaging apps from WhatsApp to Telegram

"My and my colleagues' move from WhatsApp to Telegram was done at my suggestion and solely on a voluntary basis - I received no 'orders' from anyone," Pamfilova said as quoted by the official CEC Telegram channel.

Previously, WhatsApp updated its terms and privacy policy, adding the right to share users' data with its parent company Facebook. In response, people across the globe, including state officials, started departing to rival platforms such as Telegram.