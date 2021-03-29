UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Pamfilova Reelected For Another 5 Years

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:12 PM

Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Pamfilova Reelected for Another 5 Years

He Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday reelected incumbent Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova for her second 5-year term, Sputnik correspondent reports from CEC office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday reelected incumbent Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova for her second 5-year term, Sputnik correspondent reports from CEC office.

On Monday, the new composition of the CEC held its first meeting to elect the new leadership, namely chairman, deputy chairman and secretary.

According to the correspondent, 14 out of 15 CEC members supported Pamfilova's candidacy for the post in a secret ballot. Her contender was Alexander Kurdyumov, the current member of the CEC from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party.

Pamfilova was first elected as the CEC's chairperson in March 2016.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2016 Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

National squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Careem joins government efforts, introduces a ‘C ..

10 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu Kills at ..

40 seconds ago

Man kills wife in faisalabad

41 seconds ago

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power bla ..

44 seconds ago

Red Cross Appeals for Investment for Rohingya Rese ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.