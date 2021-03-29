Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Pamfilova Reelected for Another 5 Years

He Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday reelected incumbent Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova for her second 5-year term, Sputnik correspondent reports from CEC office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday reelected incumbent Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova for her second 5-year term, Sputnik correspondent reports from CEC office.

On Monday, the new composition of the CEC held its first meeting to elect the new leadership, namely chairman, deputy chairman and secretary.

According to the correspondent, 14 out of 15 CEC members supported Pamfilova's candidacy for the post in a secret ballot. Her contender was Alexander Kurdyumov, the current member of the CEC from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party.

Pamfilova was first elected as the CEC's chairperson in March 2016.