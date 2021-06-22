UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Election Commission Faces Cyberattacks From US, UK - Chairwoman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:21 PM

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) is constantly facing cyberattacks on its website, including from the United States and the United Kingdom, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Tuesday

"Since our information system 'elections' is reliably protected, the emphasis and attempts to distort some information are made on the CEC website, we are constantly faced with attempts to distort or substitute real information about the elections that are on the site, to intercept the control of the website, to make it difficult," Pamfilova told reporters.

The chairwoman added that the CEC is constantly facing these attacks, but, they have been repelled thanks to a strong security service.

"I would like to say that the geography of such attacks is quite significant. I will name only two countries from where most of all: the United States and the United Kingdom," Pamfilova said.

