UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Central Election Commission Head Says Was Attacked By Tall Young Man In Mask

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:44 PM

Russian Central Election Commission Head Says Was Attacked by Tall Young Man in Mask

Russian Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova, whose house was broken into in the early hours of Friday, said that her attacker was a rather tall young man wearing a mask

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova, whose house was broken into in the early hours of Friday, said that her attacker was a rather tall young man wearing a mask.

Pamfilova was attacked in her home in a Moscow suburb.

"He was wearing gloves and a mask, so he was quite well-prepared, young. I could make out that he was young, agile, rather tall," Pamfilova said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The election commission chief said that the attacker had made about 10-15 attempts to use an electroshock weapon on her, leaving her with some scratches and bruises.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Young Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

9 minutes ago

Turkish Hearings on Russian Ambassador's Murder Ca ..

38 seconds ago

Hurricane Dorian Hits US East Coast in North Carol ..

40 seconds ago

Stocks mixed on weak US jobs figure

44 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 officers, workers visit residence of m ..

47 seconds ago

Council of Islamic Ideology staff expresses solida ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.