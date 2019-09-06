Russian Central Election Commission Head Says Was Attacked by Tall Young Man in Mask

Russian Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova, whose house was broken into in the early hours of Friday, said that her attacker was a rather tall young man wearing a mask

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova, whose house was broken into in the early hours of Friday, said that her attacker was a rather tall young man wearing a mask.

Pamfilova was attacked in her home in a Moscow suburb.

"He was wearing gloves and a mask, so he was quite well-prepared, young. I could make out that he was young, agile, rather tall," Pamfilova said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The election commission chief said that the attacker had made about 10-15 attempts to use an electroshock weapon on her, leaving her with some scratches and bruises.