Russian Central Election Commission Head Says Was Attacked By Tall Young Man In Mask
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:44 PM
Russian Central Election Commission Head Ella Pamfilova, whose house was broken into in the early hours of Friday, said that her attacker was a rather tall young man wearing a mask
Pamfilova was attacked in her home in a Moscow suburb.
"He was wearing gloves and a mask, so he was quite well-prepared, young. I could make out that he was young, agile, rather tall," Pamfilova said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The election commission chief said that the attacker had made about 10-15 attempts to use an electroshock weapon on her, leaving her with some scratches and bruises.