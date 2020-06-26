Russian Central Election Commission Reports DDoS Attack on Website

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on Friday a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on its website amid the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments

"There is a DDoS-attack on the website of Russia's CEC," the commission wrote on its Telegram channel.

CEC deputy chairman Nikolay Bulaev said earlier on Friday he had received a message warning of a possible attack. He expressed the belief that someone wanted to "test the strength of the system."