Russian Central Election Commission Reports DDoS Attack On Website

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on Friday a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on its website amid the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments.

"There is a DDoS-attack on the website of Russia's CEC," the commission wrote on its Telegram channel.

CEC deputy chairman Nikolay Bulaev said earlier on Friday he had received a message warning of a possible attack. He expressed the belief that someone wanted to "test the strength of the system."

