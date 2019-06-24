Russian Central Military District Faces Operational Readiness Check - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) An unexpected check of operational readiness has started in the troops and forces of the Russian Central Military District upon order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"An unexpected check of troops and forces of the Central Military District started today according to the decision of the supreme commander of the Russian Armed Forces [Putin]," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

He added that military officials of the Central Military District, as well as certain troops and forces of the Southern and the Eastern Military Districts and certain units of the Russian Airborne Troops and the aviation had been ordered to ensure highest operational readiness.

According to Shoigu, the checks aim at assessing the Armed Forces' capability to ensure security in Central Asia, given existing terrorism-related threats.

Another aim of the checks is to assess the level of the troops' and forces' readiness for the upcoming military drills, dubbed Center.