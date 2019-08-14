UrduPoint.com
Russian Central Military District Receives New Fagot Anti-Tank Cruise Missiles

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Russian Central Military District Receives New Fagot Anti-Tank Cruise Missiles

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Russian Central Military District units have received the newest modification of the Fagot anti-tank cruise missile, the district's press service said on Wednesday.

"Units and formations of the Central Military District, deployed in the Omsk Region and the Altai Territory, have received some 100 units of the Fagot anti-tank second-generation missile system," the district said in a statement.

The new systems will be tested during the Tsentr 2019 drills, scheduled for September.

The Fagot portable anti-tank missile complex, equipped with a semi-automatic guidance system, is designed to search, observe and destroy targets moving at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour). The system can destroy armored targets, as well as helicopters and firing positions of the enemy at ranges of up to 4 kilometers. The system can also be placed on BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles.

