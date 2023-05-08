Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington Desecrated - Priest

Unknown individuals desecrated the Russian Orthodox Church chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, spray painting the mural of St. John and a wall, archpriest Victor Potapov, the rector of St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington, told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Unknown individuals desecrated the Russian Orthodox Church chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, spray painting the mural of St. John and a wall, archpriest Victor Potapov, the rector of St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Washington, told Sputnik on Monday.

Rock Creek cemetery is Washington's oldest cemetery, where St. John the Baptist Cathedral has a large section, with hundreds of parishioners buried there.

"This Sunday, after traditional services in our church, a parishioner of mine, who visits her son's grave at the cemetery every Sunday after the Liturgy, told me that she came up to the cemetery chapel and found the door opened, and the glass was broken, which means that vandals, or whoever did this, opened the chapel from the broken glass," the priest shared.

"When I got there, I saw a security guard of the cemetery, and I told him to come with me. When we got to the chapel, we found trunk, which we hold implements that we use during the service, was opened and things were thrown all over the floor."

The chalice, which they use for Holy Communion, contained wine that somebody opened, with a photograph of an unknown person put into the chalice, the archpriest said.

"But the most terrible thing that I was discovered was that somebody used gold spray paint, and they spray painted the mural of St. John," he said. "They blacked out his face and wrote some king of letters in Latin or Greek on his mural. And there was spray paint on other parts of the wall."