WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The US State Department has summoned the Russian charge d'affaires over Moscow's "destabilizing actions," but the official rejected the accusations, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

"Today, the Russian Charge d'Affaires used the meeting in @StateDept to strongly reject groundless allegations against @Russia on destabilizing actions across the Euro-Atlantic area," the embassy said on Twitter.

On Friday, the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said that the department summoned the Russian charge d'affaires "to express concern over the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory, and demonstrate our full support for the Czech Republic.

"

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that Prague suspected Russia's special services of involvement in the explosions in Vrbetice, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow refuted the accusations and expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response.