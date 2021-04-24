UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Charge D'Affaires Summoned To State Department - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to State Department - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The US State Department has summoned the Russian charge d'affaires over Moscow's "destabilizing actions," but the official rejected the accusations, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

"Today, the Russian Charge d'Affaires used the meeting in @StateDept to strongly reject groundless allegations against @Russia on destabilizing actions across the Euro-Atlantic area," the embassy said on Twitter.

On Friday, the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said that the department summoned the Russian charge d'affaires "to express concern over the destabilizing actions Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory, and demonstrate our full support for the Czech Republic.

"

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that Prague suspected Russia's special services of involvement in the explosions in Vrbetice, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow refuted the accusations and expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Prague Alliance Czech Republic April From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

10 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

9 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

9 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.