Russian Chemists Discover Cancer Treatment During Search For Anti-COVID-19 Compounds

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Chemists Discover Cancer Treatment During Search for Anti-COVID-19 Compounds

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Scientists of the North-Caucasus Federal University in Russia's Stavropol Region have come across a compound effective in treating neuroblastoma when searching for coronavirus-neutralizing substances, the university said on Tuesday.

"Scientists of the Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Department of the North-Caucasus Federal University have described the synthesis of substances that will help the humanity fight neuroblastoma, one of the most dangerous types of cancer. Initially, chemists tried to find compounds to combat COVID-19, but the anticancer activity of these substances turned out to be much higher," the university said in a press release.

The research was led by prominent Russian chemists Nikolay Aksenov and Alexander Aksenov and included scientists from the Texas State University, according to the press release.

They used a method that was discovered back in 2010, dubbed Aksenov after its founder.

The scientists believe that their discovery is "of great importance," as it will likely reduce the cost of treatment for cancer patients.

"[The scientists] consider patenting the discovery in the future and will continue to study the toxicity of the obtained compounds," the press release read.

The North-Caucasus Federal University's Chemistry Department has a sound record of anti-cancer research. In 2019, its scientists found new compounds capable of stopping the growth of cancer cells and recovering damaged tissue in the treatment of skin cancer and brain cancer.

