Russian Chess Grandmaster Krogius Passes Away in New York - Russian Chess Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Nikolai Krogius, a Russian and Soviet chess grandmaster and former vice president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has died at the age of 91 in New York, the Russian Chess Federation said.

"On July 14, 2022, in New York, at the age of 92, Nikolai Vladimirovich Krogius passed away - international grandmaster, long-time head of the USSR Chess Federation, vice-president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), coach of world champion Boris Spassky," the Russian chess federation said in a statement on Saturday.

It expressed condolences to Krogius' family and friends.

The Russian chess federation did not provide any further details on the cause of death.

Krogius moved to the United States with his family in 1998.