UrduPoint.com

Russian Chief Investigator Orders More Measures In Businessman Ismailov Extradition Case

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russian Chief Investigator Orders More Measures in Businessman Ismailov Extradition Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin has ordered to take additional measures in the criminal case against businessman Telman Ismailov for his extradition from Montenegro, where he received asylum, the committee said on Sunday.

The ex-owner of the Moscow-based Cherkizovsky market was detained in Podgorica on October 1 on an arrest warrant issued by Russia. The businessman, however, was released from the extradition detention facility earlier this week and granted political asylum, which hampered his extradition to Russia.

"The head of the Russian Investigative Committee instructed the (committee's) international legal department.

.. together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take additional measures to extradite him to Russia for especially grave crimes," the authority said in a statement.

The committee added that at the moment, it has "not yet received official documents from the competent authorities of Montenegro on the issue of Ismailov's extradition."

The Russian investigation put Ismailov on the international wanted list back in 2017 in connection with the establishment of his involvement in the murder of two entrepreneurs and arms trafficking. He faces up to 13 years in prison in Russia.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Podgorica October Criminals Sunday 2017 Market From

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo ..

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.