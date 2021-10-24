Russian Chief Investigator Orders More Measures in Businessman Ismailov Extradition Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin has ordered to take additional measures in the criminal case against businessman Telman Ismailov for his extradition from Montenegro, where he received asylum, the committee said on Sunday.

The ex-owner of the Moscow-based Cherkizovsky market was detained in Podgorica on October 1 on an arrest warrant issued by Russia. The businessman, however, was released from the extradition detention facility earlier this week and granted political asylum, which hampered his extradition to Russia.

"The head of the Russian Investigative Committee instructed the (committee's) international legal department.

.. together with the Prosecutor General's Office and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take additional measures to extradite him to Russia for especially grave crimes," the authority said in a statement.

The committee added that at the moment, it has "not yet received official documents from the competent authorities of Montenegro on the issue of Ismailov's extradition."

The Russian investigation put Ismailov on the international wanted list back in 2017 in connection with the establishment of his involvement in the murder of two entrepreneurs and arms trafficking. He faces up to 13 years in prison in Russia.