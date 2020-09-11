Russian Chief Military Prosecutor Visits Syria to Meet Senior Defense Officials -Spokesman

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Prosecutor-General and chief military prosecutor Valery Petrov has visited Syria to hold talks senior officials of the Syrian Defense Ministry and representatives of the country's military justice as well as meet Russian servicemen deployed to the Hmeimim airbase, a spokesman for the Russian troops in Syria told reporters.

"From September 8-9, on the order of the Russian prosecutor-general, chief military prosecutor and class 1 judicial counselor Valery Petrov made a working visit to the Syrian Arab Republic. During the trip, he held meetings with senior officials of the [Syrian] Defense Ministry, Syrian bodies of military justice as well as explored how the Russian air group [deployed to Hmeimim] operates," the spokesman said.