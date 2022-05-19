Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discussed Ukraine - Moscow

The Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov spoke by phone with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the parties discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"On May 19, at the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation took place between the Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Gen. Mark Milley. Issues of mutual interest were discussed, including the situation on Ukraine," the statement says.