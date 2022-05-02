UrduPoint.com

Russian Chief Of General Staff Gerasimov Visited Donbas - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Visited Donbas - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The US Defense Department confirms Russia's Chief of General Chief Valery Gerasimov has visited the Donbas in the past several days but believes he is no longer there, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.

"What we can confirm is we know that for several days last week he (Gerasimov) was in the Donbas," the Defense Department official said. "We don't believe that he is still there."

More Stories From World

