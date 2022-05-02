Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov Visited Donbas - Pentagon

The US Defense Department confirms Russia's Chief of General Chief Valery Gerasimov has visited the Donbas in the past several days but believes he is no longer there, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday

"What we can confirm is we know that for several days last week he (Gerasimov) was in the Donbas," the Defense Department official said. "We don't believe that he is still there."