MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters discussed "issues of mutual interest" over the phone, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"On April 22, the chief of the Russian General Staff, the first deputy defense minister of Russia, Gen. Gerasimov, held a phone call with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters, during which the issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.