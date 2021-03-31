UrduPoint.com
Russian Chief Of The General Staff Gerasimov Held Talks By Phone With US Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:43 PM

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov Held Talks by Phone With US Counterpart

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, held talks by phone with his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, the conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, held talks by phone with his US counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, the conversation took place at the initiative of the US side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On March 31, at the initiative of the United States, a phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States of America, Gen. Mark Milley. Issues of mutual interest were discussed," the statement says.

