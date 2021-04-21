Russian Children Aged 8-16 Raised by Single Parents to Get Monthly Stipend - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Children in Russia aged from 8-16 in families with single parents will be paid 5,650 rubles ($74) on average every month starting from July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Beginning from July 1, children aged from 8-16 raised by single parents will be assigned a monthly stipend. Its average amount will be 5,650 rubles," Putin said in the annual address to parliament.

The support measure will be inclusive of families where parents are divorced and one of them receives alimony. The stipend is roughly half the amount of the living wage in Russia.

Two-parent families with school-age children will also receive support in the amount of 10,000 rubles per each child as a one-time payment in mid-August, the president said.

A separate stipend will be assigned to pregnant women with financial hardships.

"It is very important that the mom-to-be feels the support of the state and society, so that she keeps the baby and feels confident that she will get the help to raise the child," Putin said. "I propose allocating an average of 6,350 rubles in monthly stipends to registered pregnant women with difficult financial circumstances."