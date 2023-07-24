Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainian Reunions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russia's ombudswoman for children's rights said Monday she had no knowledge of reported talks with Turks and Saudis on how to reunite Ukrainian children living in Russia with their relatives abroad.

"As for news reports in the media that talks are allegedly underway with Saudi Arabia and Turkey with regard to this issue, of that we have no knowledge," Maria Lvova-Belova wrote on social media.

The Financial Times reported last week, citing people familiar with the alleged talks, that Turkey and Saudi Arabia were trying to broker a deal to repatriate children evacuated to Russia from Ukrainian combat zones.

Lvova-Belova said Ukraine overstated the number of Ukrainian children evacuated to Russia and misled international organizations and foreign delegates about Russia's efforts to reunite them with their relatives.

Russia will work with any organization that represents parents and close relatives of the children and welcomes their mediation, the ombudswoman said. She pointed to the ICRC health charity as an example of such cooperation.