Russian Children's Rights Commissioner On Working Visit In Syria, Meets First Lady

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova met with Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad and other high-ranking officials during a working visit to Syria, the press office of her agency said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova met with Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad and other high-ranking officials during a working visit to Syria, the press office of her agency said on Friday.

Kuznetsova headed a delegation of Russian officials from a number of agencies to discuss repatriation of Russian children from Syria, according to the press office.

"The meeting was held in a warm, friendly format. Once again, despite the difficulties that exist in post-war Syria, Asma al-Assad confirmed her intention to continue to provide assistance in the repatriation of Russian citizens.

We have outlined further plans for cooperation," Kuznetsova was quoted as saying.

The ombudswoman also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad where she proposed setting up an international commission to oversee the compliance with children's rights in the country's refugee camps, the press office reported and posted images of the meeting.

According to the figures provided, Russian authorities have overseen the repatriation of 102 children from Syria and 122 from Iraq.

Kuznetsova took part in the International Conference on the Return of Refugees in Damascus which kicked off a day prior.

