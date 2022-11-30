Russian, Chinese Air Forces Aircraft Escorted by Foreign Fighters During Patrols - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russian strategic bombers were accompanied by foreign fighters during joint patrols with the Chinese Air Force in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force had conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

"At certain stages of the route, strategic missile carriers were accompanied by fighters of foreign states," the ministry said in a statement.