Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Asia-Pacific Region - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On June 7, 2023, the Aerospace Forces of Russia and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. An air group consisting of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Xian H-6 jet bombers of the PLA Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas, and the western part of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.

The duration of the joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft was about 8 hours. Russian and Chinese bombers were supported by the Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters, as well as by Chinese J-11B jets, the ministry explained.

The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the planes of both countries acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law and did not violate the airspace of foreign states; all the aircraft involved in the patrolling returned to their domestic airfields.