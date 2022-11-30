UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conducted Joint Patrols In Asia-Pacific Region - Moscow

Russian, Chinese Air Forces Conducted Joint Patrols in Asia-Pacific Region - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese Air Force conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On November 30, 2022, the Aerospace Forces of Russia and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China conducted another joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. An air group consisting of Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Hong-6k strategic bombers of the PLA Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Japan and East China Seas," the ministry said in a statement.

The flight of the Russian bombers lasted about eight hours. The aircraft were escorted by Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the ministry added.

